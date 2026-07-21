‘Will ask PM Shehbaz to make me AJK premier if PML-N wins polls’, quips Nawaz

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said he would ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to make him the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) if the party secured victory in the upcoming elections.

The former premier made the remarks while addressing the party’s rally in Muzaffarabad, as he — accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz — kicked off PML-N’s election campaign ahead of the phased AJK polls, beginning July 27.

Addressing party workers, Nawaz said it had been a long time since he last met the people of the region. “Today, we are meeting after a very long time. I have remained away from you,” he said.

The former prime minister also questioned why a motorway had not been built between Kohala and Muzaffarabad.

“For me, Azad Kashmir is just as dear as Punjab,” he said, adding, “Azad Kashmir is my second home.”

Nawaz pledged to visit AJK every three months if his party won the elections, promising to personally review development work.

“If you make the PML-N successful, I will personally come here every three months to review the progress of development work,” he said.

He urged voters to support the PML-N, saying the party would work to address the region’s issues if elected.

Referring to development in Punjab, the PML-N president said that projects were initiated by PM Shehbaz and were now being completed by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Nawaz promised a tenfold increase in AJK’s budget if his party formed the government, while pledging major infrastructure and public welfare projects.

According to the former premier, the PML-N had never discriminated in development projects between AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and the four provinces, saying development projects similar to those in Punjab would also be launched in the region.

Nawaz recalled that the budget for AJK had been doubled when he was the prime minister of Pakistan. “If our government is formed here, we will increase Kashmir’s budget tenfold,” he said.

He further announced that 10 electric, air-conditioned green buses would reach Muzaffarabad within the next few days and said 15 mobile hospitals were also being brought for the region.

‘2,000 scholarships, and laptops’

Addressing the gathering, the Punjab chief minister said she had not come to the region as a guest. “This is my Azad Jammu and Kashmir. I am Kashmiri by blood, by heart and mind, by soul, and through my ancestry,” she added.

Referring to the previous AJK polls, CM Maryam claimed that the PML-N had won 17 seats while the then prime minister’s party had secured three.

Maryam claimed that the then prime minister had asked for the election results in AJK to be changed, saying that was the reason for the region’s ongoing issues.

Without naming anyone, the Punjab chief minister criticised political opponents for making complaints and levelling allegations during their speeches.

“I respectfully ask, who are you complaining about when your own government is here?” she said referring to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The Punjab CM said she had not come merely to make promises but had brought the Punjab government’s two-year performance before the people. “We have not come to ask for votes, but if you elect the PML-N, I promise the destiny of Azad Kashmir will change,” she added.

CM Maryam also announced plans to extend Punjab government initiatives to AJK, including housing, cleanliness and youth support programmes.

She announced educational support measures for young people, saying she had brought 2,000 scholarships for youth and laptops as well.

The Punjab CM said that the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” project would also be launched in the region, adding that she would request PM Shehbaz to introduce a “Suthra Azad Kashmir” project for the region.