WI vs PNG: Papua New Guinea post 137-run target against West Indies

Papua New Guinea have posted 137-run target against West Indies in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Guyana’s Providence stadium.

West Indies didn’t allow PNG to settle early as they kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

The only notable partnership PNG had was of Sese Bau and Charles Amini for the fifth wicket where they scored 44 runs which gave them some momentum.

Bau was the notable batter, scoring a brilliant 43-ball 50 with the help of a six and half a dozen fours.

Skipper Assad Vala made 22-ball 21 with the help of two fours and a six.

Kiplin Doriga (27*) chipped in with some vital runs at the backend to take the total to 136/8.

Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers, bagging figures of 2.19 while Alzarri Joseph took 2/34.

Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie took a wicket apiece.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and captain Rovman Powell opted to bowl first.

“With the inclement weather around and on a fresh wicket, it’s right for us to have a bowl,” he said.

Playing XIs

West Indies: 1 Johnson Charles, 2 Brandon King, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Gudakesh Motie

PNG: 1 Tony Ura, 2 Assad Vala (capt), 4 Sese Bau, 5 Hiri Hiri, 6 Charles Amini, 7 Kipling Doriga, 8 Alei Nao, 9 Chad Soper, 10 Kabua Morea, 11 John Kariko