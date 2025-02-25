Why our educational system is not productive

Muhammad Irfan

A country’s progress is largely dependent on its educational system, but Pakistan’s public school system still struggles with shockingly poor learning results. Even the most fundamental abilities appear to be beyond the scope of education in Pakistan, a country have one of the youngest populations in the world. Only 44% of fifth graders can do a basic two-digit subtraction problem, and only 55% can read a novel in Urdu or recite regional dialects, according to the ASER 2021 assessment. Nearly 22.8 million children are out of school, creating an even more severe problem in terms of access to and quality of education. Various systemic problems exist, such as insufficient teacher training, lack of resources, gaps in policy implementation, and socio-economic barriers, which are among the primary reasons. According to UNESCO’s recommendation 4 to 6% is allocate for education spending but in Pakistan, which is less than 2% of GDP. Further, the urban and rural disparities, lack of teachers, and prevalence of rote learning methods contribute to an increasing learning gap, leaving students unprepared for the demands of the modern world.This column provides you with the underlying causes of low learning outcomes in Pakistan’s public schools. Which is drawing on expert opinions and data analysis.

The first major cause is lack of focus on primary education because the primary school years are considered the foundation of a child’s educational journey, which is critically underdeveloped in Pakistan’s public school system. This foundational phase is crucial for the development of children’s reading and writing, numeracy, and critical thinking skills; yet, the education system largely ignores it. A significant factor behind this neglect is the disproportionate allocation of resources. While education, in general, is underfunded overall, primary schools are particularly underserved, with many located in rural areas lacking even the most basic infrastructure.According to the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), “primary schools in Pakistan face severe issues such as inadequate funding, teacher shortages, and lack of basic facilities like classrooms and learning materials.” As highlighted in the report, “students in public primary schools often face overcrowded classrooms, untrained teachers, and outdated curricula.” These deficiencies leave children unprepared for secondary education and beyond, perpetuating a cycle of poor performance and high dropout rates.

Another major cause is the education system in Pakistan has been significantly impacted by the political landscape, which has often dictated the direction of educational policies. Political instability and changes in leadership have led to a fragmented approach to education reform, with successive governments frequently abandoning initiatives put forth by their predecessors. This lack of continuity has resulted in an education system characterized by episodic and insufficiently resourced reforms, failing to establish a cohesive long term vision Moreover, external influences from political figures have perpetuated a culture of favouritism and nepotism within the educational sector, further complicating efforts for reform. These internal dynamics, coupled with bureaucratic manipulations, have hampered the establishment of a robust educational infrastructure, undermining the potential for meaningful change.

The lack of adequate resources is another critical factor affecting the education system’s productivity. Educational funding in Pakistan is insufficient, with the need for at least 4% of GDP allocated to the education sector to foster meaningful improvements. Current allocations are often mismanaged due to political instability and bureaucratic inefficiencies, which undermine the development of necessary infrastructure, teacher training, and curriculum enhancements. The resulting poor quality of education, characterized by outdated curricula and untrained teachers, fails to meet the demands of a competitive global landscape, thereby affecting the country’s socio-economic development adversely.

The Pakistani educational system also faces a multitude of structural issues that hinder its productivity and effectiveness. One of the most pressing problems is the outdatedcurriculum, which emphasizes rote memorization over critical thinking and practical skills. This approach fails to prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century and does notequip them with the necessary skills for the modern job market. The curriculum is often developed without sufficient input from teachers, leading to a disconnect between what is taught and what students actually need to learn.

The lack of effective policy implementation compounds the structural issues within the education system. Despite recognizing the need for reforms, insufficient funding, political interference, and corruption have stymied efforts to create a unified and effective educational policy. This has resulted in a fragmented system characterized by low enrolment rates, high dropout rates, and a widening gap between educational institutions and the communities they serve. Addressing these structural issues is critical to improving the productivity and overall quality of education in Pakistan.

Traditional teaching methods, which often prioritize rote memorization over critical thinking and problem-solving skills, remain prevalent. Teachers require training that promotes innovative and student-centered pedagogical approaches to enhance student engagement and learning outcomes.

Low salaries and restricted career advancement opportunities contribute to low morale among teachers. Adequate incentives and improvements in working conditions are crucial to encouraging educators to invest in their professional development.Enhancing teachers’ working conditions, increasing salaries, and providing career advancement opportunities will help improve motivation levels among educators, prompting them to engage more actively in their professional growth.

Lastly, The examination system in Pakistan is another structural issue that contributes to the education crisis. It primarily tests memory rather than understanding and analytical skills, promoting a culture of cheating and bribery. This reliance on rote learning stifles creativity and fails to measure students’ actual knowledge and abilities, Furth perpetuating the cycle of inadequate education.

The way forward to improve Pakistan’s educational system, establishing a national framework for teacher training and development is essential, outlining required skills, competencies, and ongoing professional development expectations. The creation of training centers and online platforms will provide easier access to relevant resources for teachers in remote areas, broadening their opportunities for growth. Additionally, encouraging innovative teaching methods focused on critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity through regular workshops can transform teaching practices. Enhancing teachers’ working conditions, increasing salaries, and providing career advancement opportunities will further motivate educators to engage actively in their professional growth, ultimately enhancing educational quality.