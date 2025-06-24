Why Inclusion Must Be More Than a Promise?

Amina A Ghafoor

Manager Sales Technical & Commercial-BEE, MSPM

I recently attended a professional development event that brought together a diverse group of attendeesmen and women from a range of industries and backgrounds. At first glance, the gathering appeared to reflect progress: inclusion, diversity, and collaboration. However, what unfolded during the session left me disheartened and frustrated. It served as a reminder that while there is visible respect for women in professional spaces, true inclusivity especially in practice still has a long way to go.

The session, unfortunately, was poorly planned. Although women were part of the audience, every activity, example, and interaction seemed to be designed exclusively with men in mind. From the outset, it was clear that no thought had been given to creating an inclusive environment. As a woman in attendance, I felt not only excluded but deeply uncomfortable. The discomfort didn’t stem from being in the minority, which is a familiar experience for many women in male-dominated fields like engineeringbut from the blatant disregard for gender sensitivity.

Throughout the session, patriarchal jokes were made, often at the expense of women. These jokes were not harmless or funny; they were offensive, tone-deaf, and completely inappropriate for a professional setting. What was more disturbing was the casualness with which they were delivered, and the laughter that followed from the majority of the male participants. The few women present accomplished, experienced professionalswere visibly uneasy, their confidence clearly shaken. Some made efforts to engage, but gradually withdrew as the environment did not foster equal participation. There were a handful of men who noticed the imbalance and tried to advocate for fairness and respect. But they were quickly dismissed or silencedeither directly or indirectlyby the dominant group, which seemed uninterested in examining its behavior. This experience was a powerful and painful reminder of why gender equity remains such a critical and urgent issue in our society, particularly in professional environments.

In sectors like engineering and technology, where women remain significantly underrepresented such experiences can be especially disheartening. They echo the early challenges many women face in their careers: often being the only woman in the room, constantly needing to prove their capabilities, working twice as hard to gain recognition, and confronting biases rooted in gender rather than merit.

There is often hope that things are moving in the right direction, that professional spaces are becoming more inclusive and equitable. Many individuals actively foster such environments by mentoring young women, advocating for diversity, and ensuring that all voices are heard and respected, regardless of gender. Yet, experiences like this serve as a sobering reminder that progress is not as widespread as it may seem. The attitudes encountered are not isolated incidents; they remain deeply ingrained in many areas of professional culture.

What’s most disheartening is recognizing that many young women entering the workforce today continue to face the same challenges that previous generations encountered. Despite progress in certain areas, the underlying structures of bias and inequality remain largely intact. This ongoing reality is not only disappointing, it’s deeply discouraging.

We must understand that the gender gap isn’t something that can be closed through token gestures or one-time diversity initiatives. It requires sustained, systemic change. And the first step toward that change is acknowledging that the problem exists. Too often, we dismiss concerns about gender bias as exaggerated or irrelevant. But those of us who experience it know the reality all too well.

In societies like ours, where patriarchal norms are deeply entrenched, the burden of change cannot rest solely on the shoulders of women. Men, especially those in leadership positions, must become active participants in the movement toward gender equity. They must be willing to listen, to learn, and to challenge the behaviors and attitudes that perpetuate inequality.

Achieving gender equity is not just a matter of social justice, it is an economic imperative. In a country grappling with economic instability, the exclusion of women from key industries and leadership roles is not just unjust, it is inefficient. We cannot afford to ignore the contributions of half our population. When women are empowered to participate fully in the economy, societies thrive. Yet, with such a slow pace of gender awareness and inclusivity, we are stalling our own development.

It is time to move beyond surface-level solutions and commit to deep, meaningful change. Gender awareness and sensitivity must be integrated into every realm of societyespecially in education, industry, and policy. Gender studies should be a compulsory subject from school through university just like our religious studies. Early education plays a critical role in shaping mindsets. Instilling in children the importance of valuing all genders equally helps lay the groundwork for a society that not only upholds equality in principle but actively practices inclusivity and equity in both every day and professional life.

Moving beyond awareness, professional environments must translate intent into action by fostering spaces where women are not just present, but genuinely included and supported. In fields like engineering and IT, where gender disparities remain stark, proactive measures are essential. Creating safe, inclusive, and equitable work environments, where all voices are heard and valued, should be more than a policy statement; it should be a cultural standard embedded in everyday practice.

Of course, it’s important to recognize that progress is being made. There are individuals and organizations that are actively working to close the gender gap, sometimes at great personal and professional cost. These trailblazers women and menare our hope. Their efforts may seem small in the grand scheme, but they matter. They create ripples that eventually lead to waves of change.

And so, while this recent experience was disappointing, it also strengthened my resolve. I am reminded of why we must continue to speak up, even when it’s uncomfortable. Why we must continue to challenge the status quo, even when it resists. And why we must continue to support one anotherespecially women who are just beginning their professional journeys.

One can hope for a future where no woman walks into a room and feels invisible, unheard, or out of place, a future where no young professional is made to question her abilities, shrink her presence, or conform to a space that was never meant to include her. A future where workplaces are not only diverse in numbers but inclusive in culture, where leadership reflects the richness of different perspectives, and where policies are not performative but transformative. One can hope that respect, opportunity, and equity are not things to be demanded, but values inherently upheld. And perhaps one day, voices won’t need to be raised, articles won’t need to be written, and reminders won’t need to be issuedbecause fairness and inclusion will be the norm, not the exception.

Those days are coming. But only if we keep working for them. Change doesn’t just happen. We build it together.