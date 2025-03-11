Why Heavy Firing Reports Ignored: Jaffar Express departs amid safety concerns

EXCLUSIVE

In a shocking turn of events, the Balochistan government has come under intense scrutiny for its decision to allow the Jaffar Express to depart from Quetta Railway Station despite receiving reports of heavy firing on the train. This decision has raised serious questions about the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens, particularly the 500 innocent passengers aboard the train.

The Jaffar Express, which operates between Quetta and Peshawar, was reportedly targeted by armed assailants, leading to fears of a potential tragedy.

[Speaking on the matter, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that there were reports of heavy firing on the Quetta-Peshawar Jaffar Express.] However, instead of taking immediate action to investigate the threat and secure the area, the government allowed the train to proceed, putting hundreds of lives at risk.

This decision has been widely criticized as a failure of the Balochistan government to act responsibly. The primary duty of any government is to protect the lives of its citizens, and in this case, the government had a clear responsibility to ensure the safety of the passengers. The logical course of action would have been to halt the train’s departure, conduct a thorough investigation into the firing reports, and launch a security operation to neutralize any threats in the area. Only after ensuring the complete safety of the route should the train have been allowed to proceed.

Instead, the government’s inaction has exposed the passengers to unnecessary danger. This raises serious concerns about the competence and priorities of the Balochistan administration. Why were the lives of 500 innocent passengers not given the utmost priority? Why were the firing reports not taken seriously enough to warrant immediate action? These are questions that demand answers.

Adding to the controversy, the statement made by Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, which was initially published by Geo News, was later removed from the news story on their website. This has led to further speculation about the government’s transparency and accountability in handling the situation. Was the statement retracted due to pressure from authorities, or was it an attempt to downplay the severity of the incident? The removal of such a critical statement only deepens the mistrust between the government and the public.

The incident highlights a broader issue of security in Balochistan, a province that has long struggled with instability and violence. The government’s failure to act decisively in this case underscores the need for a more robust and proactive approach to ensuring the safety of its citizens. It is not enough to simply acknowledge threats; the government must take concrete steps to address them.

In conclusion, the Balochistan government’s decision to allow the Jaffar Express to depart despite reports of heavy firing is a glaring example of negligence. The lives of 500 passengers were put at risk due to the government’s failure to act wisely and responsibly. This incident serves as a wake-up call for the authorities to prioritize the safety and security of their citizens above all else. The public deserves an explanation, and those responsible for this lapse in judgment must be held accountable. The people of Balochistan, and indeed all of Pakistan, deserve better.