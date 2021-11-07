Whole world including Pakistan greatly affected by rising tendency of inflation: Gill

Islamabad : Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Shahbaz Gill says the whole world including Pakistan is greatly affected by the rising tendency of inflation.

Talking to media in Lahore on Sunday, he said as the government is cognizant about the problems being faced by the poor, therefore, effective steps are afoot to provide maximum relief to them.

He criticized Sindh government for doing politics on the issue of sugar saying it deliberately delayed crushing of sugarcane.