White paper calls for joint efforts to build just, equitable global governance system

BEIJING, Jun 17 — A white paper released on Wednesday by the State Council Information Office calls on all parties to work together to build a more just and equitable global governance system to advance the Global Governance Initiative (GGI).

The China-proposed initiative is drawing wide participation with broad support from the international community, according to the white paper titled “More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China’s Principles, Proposals and Actions.”

Global governance concerns the shared and long-term interests of all people, the white paper noted, adding that its essence lies not in deal making but in the pursuit of justice.

Global governance promotes the common well-being of the international community and relies on the collective efforts of all nations, the white paper said.

China advocates that countries unite and cooperate, take concrete action, and transform the vision and blueprint of the GGI into a roadmap and timeline for joint action, it added.

All countries must work hard and make unremitting efforts to reform and improve global governance — no one should look on, hesitate, or slack off, the white paper read.

Looking ahead, as the international community gains a deeper understanding of this initiative and participates in it, the goal of building a more just and equitable global governance system will gradually become a reality, it said.