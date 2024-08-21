Where are those predicting Pakistan’s default: COAS

Says state has a responsibility to protect its citizens from the harmful effects of social media

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has underscored the state’s responsibility to protect the public from the dangers and chaos caused by social media.

Addressing a National Youth Convention in Islamabad on Wednesday, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also in attendance, the army chief emphasised the importance of safeguarding the nation from the disruptive impact of online platforms.

“A strong bond between the people, the government, and the military is the guarantee of Pakistan’s security and development,” General Munir stated.

He expressed confidence in the country’s future, pointing out that the “sparkle in the eyes” of the youth is a sign of hope and security for Pakistan.

The army chief highlighted the value of an independent state, urging the audience to consider the struggles of those in regions like Libya, Syria, Kashmir, and Gaza. “To understand freedom’s worth, look at their plight,” he said.

Addressing the youth directly, he noted, “Knowledge is what sets a person apart.” He also reminded them of the importance of resilience, quoting the Quran, “Do people think that they will be left alone because they say: ‘We believe,’ and will not be tested?”

General Munir dismissed the narrative of Pakistan’s impending economic collapse, asking rhetorically, “Where are those who predicted Pakistan’s default now?”

He declared Pakistan’s youth as the nation’s most valuable asset, vowing, “We will not let it go to waste.” The army chief concluded his address by reciting a verse from Allama Iqbal: “The fate of nations lies in the hands of individuals; every person is a star in the destiny of the nation.”

During a subsequent Q&A session, General Munir addressed concerns about the recent unrest in Parachinar, urging tribal leaders to work together to resolve local disputes. He praised the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for their unwavering support of the Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism over the past 22 years.

“I have faith that Allah will grant us a decisive victory against terrorism,” he concluded.