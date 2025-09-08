When China Becomes #1



By Qamar Bashir

The United States is without question a great country. Its people are hardworking, intelligent, innovative, creative, and generous. From breakthroughs in medicine to technological revolutions in Silicon Valley, America has shaped the modern world in ways unmatched by any other nation. It remains a land where people from every nationality, race, and background are welcomed with open arms and provided with the opportunity to realize their dreams. Millions of immigrants, including myself, have experienced this spirit of hospitality and freedom, and this openness has helped make America a beacon of hope and aspiration for the entire world.

Yet today, the global balance of power is shifting rapidly, and the next two decades may define humanity’s political, economic, and technological future. At the heart of this transformation lies China, a country whose breathtaking rise over the last thirty years is unmatched in modern history and whose trajectory now threatens to challenge America’s position as the world’s leading power.

It is within this context that economists, think tanks, and policy experts around the world have debated when — and whether — China will overtake the United States as the dominant global power. The Council on Foreign Relations and Citigroup estimate that China could surpass the United States by 2035, driven by rapid technological advances, growing influence in international trade, and the vast economic ecosystem built around its Belt and Road Initiative. A report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) places the crossing point around 2036 and predicts China may hold the top position for roughly two decades before the U.S. potentially regains its lead by 2057, underscoring that American decline is not inevitable if the right policies are adopted. Analysts at the RAND Corporation are more cautious, projecting that the tipping point may arrive only in the 2040s due to China’s aging population, rising debt, and slowing growth rates, but they warn that America’s relative decline accelerates if Washington fails to take decisive corrective measures. Meanwhile, The Guardian introduced the concept of “Peak China” in its 2025 economic report, suggesting that while China’s pace of expansion may eventually plateau, its technological leadership, military modernization, and deep integration with 154 countries give it an edge the United States cannot ignore. Despite differences in timelines, most credible institutions converge on one conclusion: the world is approaching a historic turning point where China could match or surpass American power, potentially redefining global leadership as early as the mid-2030s.

China’s leadership has spent decades investing heavily in its people, its industries, and its future. Millions of students were sent abroad with state support to acquire cutting-edge education and technical expertise, returning home to apply their skills to the country’s rapid technological advancement. Research centers and laboratories across the country are producing breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, electric vehicles, semiconductors, biotechnology, and space exploration. With consistent policy, centralized planning, and the ability to execute at extraordinary speed, China has achieved what no other country has attempted in modern times: it has built a knowledge-driven, innovation-focused economy at a scale the world has never seen before. Today, it competes directly with the United States in nearly every strategic sector, from energy to digital technology to defense.

This progress is matched by China’s deep global outreach through the Belt and Road Initiative, which now connects more than 154 nations through infrastructure, trade, and investment partnerships. By building ports, highways, railways, energy grids, and digital corridors across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, China has positioned itself at the center of emerging economic systems and established influence across continents. In doing so, it offers developing countries access to resources and opportunities while simultaneously expanding its own markets and soft power. Unlike coercive alliances built on dependence, Beijing presents this as a model of shared prosperity — one where growth is mutual and partnerships create new possibilities for all. This resonates deeply with many nations, especially those historically marginalized in the global economic order.

In contrast, the United States stands at a crossroads. For decades, America has been the center of global power, but over time, its overreliance on financial dominance rather than industrial capability has weakened its foundations. Much of its manufacturing base has been outsourced to China, India, Taiwan, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and other nations, leaving the U.S. dependent on foreign supply chains for critical products, including advanced electronics, pharmaceuticals, and energy systems. America’s global influence has long relied on the dominance of the U.S. dollar as the world’s reserve currency, allowing it to print trillions without economic backing and finance its consumption and global strategy. Yet this advantage is eroding rapidly as BRICS nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and other blocs create new frameworks for trade that bypass the dollar entirely. As countries increasingly settle energy, technology, and agricultural trades in local currencies or the Chinese yuan, Washington’s ability to shape the world economy through financial leverage diminishes year after year.

Political polarization compounds these challenges. While China moves forward with a unified vision, the United States struggles to reconcile deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans, preventing the creation of long-term strategies needed to sustain global leadership. Powerful lobbying networks and foreign influence groups, such as AIPAC, steer U.S. policy to serve external interests rather than the nation’s strategic priorities. Meanwhile, traditional allies in Europe and Canada, as well as partners in Latin America, are pursuing greater independence from Washington, no longer willing to follow policies they increasingly view as contrary to their own interests. For many across the globe, America is still admired for its innovation, opportunity, and generosity, but there is growing frustration with its history of military interventions and regime-change policies that have destabilized nations from Iraq to Syria, from Libya to Afghanistan. If the United States wants to sustain its role as a respected leader, it must abandon strategies rooted in coercion and start building partnerships grounded in trust, friendship, and mutual respect.

Yet the United States is not destined to fall behind. It still holds immense strengths — from its culture of innovation and world-class universities to its entrepreneurial spirit and unparalleled capacity to attract global talent. America’s scientific leadership, vibrant democracy, and openness to diversity remain unmatched assets. But sustaining these advantages requires decisive action and renewed purpose.

To match China’s pace and reclaim long-term competitiveness, the U.S. must invest heavily in rebuilding its domestic manufacturing base, revitalizing its infrastructure, and restoring leadership in research and development. It must reform its education system to empower a new generation of engineers, scientists, and innovators, and it must foster unity in policymaking, setting aside partisanship for strategic national goals. Most critically, America must shift from a foreign policy based on dominance to one built on equal partnerships, cooperation, and mutual growth.

China’s rise represents a once-in-a-century transformation of the global order, and whether the coming decades lead to confrontation or collaboration will depend on choices made today. If Beijing sustains its momentum and continues integrating 154 nations into its economic vision, it could emerge as the defining power of the 21st century. But China also presents itself as a nation seeking harmony, offering development opportunities rather than pursuing domination, knowing that shared prosperity fuels its own progress. Meanwhile, the United States has the ability to remain a global leader, but only if it adapts to a rapidly changing world, invests in its people, strengthens its alliances, and treats all nations with dignity, fairness, and respect.

The world stands at the threshold of a profound transformation. America’s greatness lies in its creativity, diversity, and openness, qualities that have long inspired humanity. If it can harness these strengths, end destructive foreign interventions, and focus on building lasting partnerships based on trust and care, it can chart a new path where leadership is not imposed but earned. This is the moment for the United States to rediscover its founding ideals and become not just a superpower but a partner to the world. If it fails to do so, China’s relentless rise will reshape the global balance irreversibly, and the 21st century may well belong to Beijing. But if America chooses wisely, there is room for both nations to thrive, for a multipolar world rooted in cooperation rather than conflict, and for humanity to achieve shared prosperity.

By Qamar Bashir

Press Secretary to the President (Rtd)

Former Press Minister, Embassy of Pakistan to France

Former Press Attache to Malaysia

Former MD, SRBC | Macomb, Michigan, USA