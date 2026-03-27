Wheat scandal exposes massive corruption in Sindh

Irregularities, theft and mismanagement raise serious concerns over food security and governance

By Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: A major corruption scandal involving large-scale theft, mismanagement, and illegal sale of wheat has surfaced in Sindh, raising serious concerns about transparency and governance within the provincial Food Department and TCP facilities.

According to reports, thousands of wheat bags worth over Rs5 billion have been embezzled through an organized network operating within government storage centers.

Sources revealed that officials, including TCP in-charge, supervisors, and Sindh Food Department inspectors, allegedly collaborated in a systematic scheme where trucks loaded with sand were brought into warehouses at night. Wheat bags were tampered with by mixing sand to maintain weight, while the original grain was siphoned off and sold in the open market. This practice reportedly created a significant discrepancy between official records and actual stock.

Further investigations uncovered that in Bhoolari, Jamshoro, over 64,000 wheat bags valued at more than Rs644.8 million went missing from a government warehouse.

The irregularity was detected during an inspection of 52 out of 66 warehouses across the province. Officials fear that similar practices may be ongoing in other storage facilities.

Authorities have issued show-cause notices to 45 officers, suspended 22, and dismissed 9 from service. However, observers argue that these actions may not be sufficient, as key figures behind the alleged corruption remain beyond accountability. Some officials are also reported to have secured transfers to evade investigation.

Despite repeated complaints by journalists, there has been no significant response from agencies such as the FIA and Anti-Corruption Establishment, intensifying calls for an independent judicial inquiry. Attempts to contact TCP officials for comment went unanswered.

Meanwhile, wheat harvesting has begun across Sindh, but farmers are facing difficulties due to a shortage of gunny bags and delayed procurement policies. Allegations persist that distribution of bags is being manipulated to favor select individuals.

The Sindh government has announced the start of its wheat procurement campaign from April 1st, while claims of Rs84 billion subsidy remain unclear in terms of distribution and beneficiaries.

Experts warn that failure to address these issues promptly could lead to further financial losses and a potential flour crisis in the province.