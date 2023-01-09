Wheat flour shops sealed due to charging higher rates

From QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (JAN-09): /DNA/ – The Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Hassanabdal during his surprise raid has sealed a number of wheat flour shops on the charge of supplying flour at higher rates instead of Government SOP here on Monday. The Assistant Commissioner, Tehsil HassanabdalMr. Mohammad Arif Qureshi visited the outskirts flour shops, general stores in village Bafad, Kawan and Bhalar Jogi ensure the supply of wheat flour to the consumers strictly in accordance with the government approved rates. On receiving complaints, the visiting Assistant Commissioner also directed the wheat flour dealer to abide by the law otherwise they have to face the tune