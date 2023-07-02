What’s new for WhatsApp users?

Meta-owned WhatsApp is rolling out a new update for Android users called rounded alerts that align with the latest Material Design 3 guidelines.

According to WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app is bringing the update to some beta testers as of now. However, more users will be able to use it in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp, which announced to release tweaked interface by bringing redesigned switches and floating action buttons, said that these elements are following the Material Design 3 guidelines.

— WaBetaInfo

These new updates will enhance the user experience as the new look is a lot different from the previous one with round edges. The new appearance looks modern as well as improves the experience overall.

“It’s important to note that any alert within the app has been redesigned, not just the one shown in the attached screenshot,” said the app-tracking website.

The messaging app will continue to bring new changes to change the entire application for beta testers. WhatsApp always tries to improve the user experience and keeps introducing amazing features and updates and changes to the app’s appearance.

Those who install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates from the Google Play Store will be able to use this new update. However, more people will find the update on their phones in the near future.