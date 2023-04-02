What will World Cup 2023 branding look like?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday revealed the brand identity of this year’s much-anticipated World Cup scheduled to be played in India.

The recently revealed branding not only celebrates cricket but also celebrates the 12th anniversary of India’s victory at the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 on their home ground, the ICC said in an official statement.

The brand has been developed with ‘Navarasa’ — a term in Indian theatre — that refers to the nine emotions spectators experience during the game.

“The Navarasa has been reimagined in a cricketing context, using symbols and colour to depict the various emotions fans feel while living the drama and excitement of a World Cup cricket match.

“The rich history of the Men’s Cricket World Cup will induce so many emotions from fans all around the world. The nine emotions in the CWC23 Navarasa are joy, power, anguish, respect, pride, bravery, glory, wonder, and passion which perfectly represent the reactions that a Men’s Cricket World Cup evokes,” the ICC stated.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is also excited about playing in the mega event on home soil.

“With six months to go until the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 the excitement is really starting to build,” said Sharma.

“Playing a World Cup on home soil is every player’s dream, even more so as captain and I can’t wait for it to start. The Men’s Cricket World Cup is a very special event for everyone involved in cricket and we will be doing everything over the next few months to prepare as best we can to give us the greatest chance to lift the trophy,” he added.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah is also confident about hosting an “incredible” event.

“The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and creating a memorable event for fans both in India and around the world,” said Shah. “We cannot wait until October to see world-class cricket on show in the pinnacle event of the one-day game and for India to host an incredible spectacle.”

It must be noted that seven teams have already qualified for the ten-team event. The eighth-placed finisher of the Cricket World Cup Super League will be the eighth team; meanwhile, the last two spots will be decided by the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in June and July.

England are the defending champions after winning the 2019 edition on home soil.