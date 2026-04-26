What we know so far about gunman’s attack

News Desk

WASHINGTON: A suspected gunman is in custody after storming a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner –– forcing President Donald Trump, cabinet members and a ballroom full of guests to scramble to safety.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, a California native, three sources familiar with the matter told media. The suspect was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives and “exchanged fire” with law enforcement officers when he was intercepted and taken into custody, interim Washington, DC, Police Chief Jeffery Carroll told reporters.

A motive has not been determined, and the suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday. He faces two charges: using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said.

Carroll said the attacker appeared to be “a lone actor” and is believed to have stayed at the Washington Hilton, where the dinner took place. Police have secured the hotel room and are examining what’s inside.

A Secret Service officer who was shot during the attack has been released from the hospital. The officer’s ballistic vest “helped us avoid a potential tragedy,” a Secret Service spokesperson said.

Authorities said the suspect was not struck by gunfire but was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

According to public records, the suspect worked as a teacher and video game developer in Southern California. He studied engineering and is a graduate of the California Institute of Technology, according to materials shared with CNN.

Trump noted his security team was not aware of any threats prior to Saturday’s dinner.

The attack has been condemned by lawmakers in the US and leaders across the world –– many expressing relief over Trump’s safety and praising the swift law enforcement response.