WFP welcomes contribution from Philippines to support flood response in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, MAY 23 (DNA) — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed a contribution of US$ 100,000 from the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines to Pakistan for its ongoing flood response to reach the most vulnerable flood-affected communities with relief, recovery and rehabilitation support.

The Ambassador-designate of the Republic of the Philippines to Pakistan, Maria Agnes M. Cervantes, handed over the donation to Rathi Palakrishnan, WFP’s Country Director a.i., during a ceremony held at the WFP office in Islamabad, says a press statement issued here Tuesday.

“The Philippine Government is always ready to provide whatever help it could give to the people of Pakistan, with the Philippines and Pakistan considered as most vulnerable to climate change. This is an extension of our appreciation to Pakistan for its assistance after Typhoon Yolanda brought devastation to a large part of the Philippines”, said Ambassador-designate Maria Agnes M. Cervantes.

The contribution comes at a critical time and will support thousands of people in need after the devastating floods last year. Malnutrition was already a major public health concern across the country before the floods, but now its acute form is an increasing concern in the worst-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan, especially among children under 5.

“WFP is very thankful to the Government of the Philippines for the generous contribution and its solidarity with the Pakistani people, especially at a time when people are struggling with soaring food prices and record high inflation. These funds will enable WFP to provide much-needed relief to flood-affected people who do not know where their next meal will come from”, said Rathi Palakrishnan.

In its ongoing flood response, WFP has supported over 3.7 million flood-affected people with 77,745 mt of food and nutrition assistance and US$ 23.3 million in cash-based transfers to date. — DNA

