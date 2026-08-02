West Indies opt to bat first after winning toss against Pakistan in second Test

QUEENS PARK OVAL, AUG 2: West Indies elected to bat after winning the toss against Pakistan in the second Test of the two-match series at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, on Sunday.

The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after winning the first match by 90 runs in Trinidad.

Pakistan made four changes to their playing XI, with Ubaid Shah and Awais Zafar set to make their Test debuts. Abdullah Shafique and Sajid Khan returned to the side, while Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Shan Masood and Mohammad Abbas missed out.

Despite being Pakistan’s standout bowler in the opening Test, Abbas was left out, with captain Babar Azam citing conditions as the reason for his omission.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Awais Zafar, Ali Usman, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali and Ubaid Shah.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales.