Welfare, development & festivities return to Punjab (PART-II)

Old maxim, “healthy mind lies in a healthy body,” aptly underscores the importance of engaging in healthy sports and physical activities for making a significant contribution in life, failing which reminds of another proverb, “an idle mind is devil’sworkshop.”

Greater the population, especially youth, the more prone it is to become a debilitating liability for the Government if not engaged properly in sports, debates, fine arts, social work or politics. Punjab is blessed with a sizeable population of around 128 million, more than 65% of which is below the age of 30 (7th Population & Housing Census-2023, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics). Mindful of the need of providing ample opportunities to ensure constructive engagement of its youth bulge, Punjab Government under the inspiring leadership of Chief Minister Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif is focused on reviving sports in the province by rehabilitating deserted playgrounds and sports arenas. It is committed to nurturing talent, and developing sports infrastructure in the province to ensure better engagement of youth Multipurpose sports grounds are also being constructed across 91 constituencies, bringing sports facilities closer to communities to foster grassroot-level participation of youth in sports.

Immediately after assuming office on 26 February 2024, Madam Chief Minister inaugurated on 02 May the 1st edition of female-exclusive Chief Minister Punjab Pink Games 2024, in order to promote sportsin women of the province. Players from 19 universities across Punjab. participated in sports like Athletics, Archery, Badminton, Basketball, Cricket (T20), Hockey and Table Tennis. These games not only redefined sporting landscape of the province, but also promoted gender-balanced participation in sports by showcasing talent of female athletes like never before. Madam Chief Minister also inaugurated another premier sports event ‘Khelta Punjab Games 2025’ on 30 January 2025 with an aim to hunt young sporting talent across Punjab by organising multi-tiered sports competitions from grassroots to provincial levels. 15,000 sports clubs and a record number of 120,000 athletes across Punjab registered for the games, showcasing massive potential and deep interest of Punjab’s youth in healthy physical activities. These games not only fostered a spirit of sportsmanship and unity among players but also promoted healthy sporting activities in the province by offering them liberal financial awards. 2200 players excelling in the divisional-level competitions of ‘Khelta Punjab Games’ 2025 were awarded free e-bikes, 30,000 young athletes have been awarded merit-based sports scholarships, and Rs.60,000/- monthly stipend is being given to the intern athletes.A Talent Hunt Program was launched in the province to identify and nurture hidden talent, especially in basketball, in a bid to diversify sporting opportunities in the province. The Government also has plans to launch a ‘School Hockey League’ and ‘Punjab Olympics’ to further promote sporting culture in the province.

A revitalized Punjab Sports Board, comprising the renowned athletes like Arshad Nadeem (Olympic javelin thrower) and Aisam-ul-Haq (tennis star),has been established with an aim to enhance sports infrastructure, and promote excellence in sports in the province. A Sports Advisory Council featuringformer players and students has also been established to ensure inclusive governance and effective decision-making of sports in the province.

Madam Chief Minister has also stressed on the need to hire international coaches to bring Punjab’s athletes at par with the international standards, preparing them to compete internationally, and win laurels for the country. The Chief Minister has shown strong support for the national sport, hockey, by awarding them a financial grant, reflecting her commitment to preserving Pakistan’s sporting heritage. Punjab Government is focused on producing world-class athletes, and makng Punjab a hub of sporting talent. Its various initiatives, coupled with the Government’s financial commitment,are aimed at creating a sustainable ecosystem for the development of sports, ensuring long-term benefits for the youth and the province.

The revival of National Horse & Cattle Show on 09 February 2025, after a hiatus of more than three decaes, is another step in the right direction to afford young athletes, players, artists, craftsmen, agriculturalists and cattle-breeders with plenty of opportunities to showcase their talent, and engage them in a positive and constructive way. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is also committed to promote tourism, especially religious tourism in the province by celebrating on official level various rituals of the minority communities like Besakhi, Easter, Christmas and Diwali. Development of world-class hotels and communication infrastructure is being planned to create an enabling ecosystem for the Sikh, Budh and Hindu pilgrims from across the globe to visit Pakistan and participate in their religious festivities. GurdwaraDera Sahib in Lahore, GurdwaraJanamAsthan also known as GurdwaraNankana Sahib some 75 kilometres southwest of Lahore, and GurdwaraDarbar Sahib in Kartarpur are some of the highly revered gurdwarasfor Sikh community; while Katasraj Temple Complex in Chakwal and JagannathMandir in Sialkot are some of the holy temples of Hindu community where members of Sikh and Hindu communities from around the globe flock each year to perform pilgrimage. This would not only provide youth better social engagement, but would also generate countless employment opportunities for them. Upkeep of communication infrastructure like roads and bridges is imperative to achieve this end. For this purpose, the Communication & Works Department of the Government of Punjab is committed to construct, repair and rehabilitate 590 arterialand connector roads, measuring 11,496 kilometers, across Punjab under SarkeinBahaal… Punjab Khushhal (Roads Restored… Punjab Prosperous) Programme. It would not only boost tourism by presenting to the world better infrastructure of the province, but would also attract investment to promote economic activities, ensuring better socio-economic conditions for the people.

However, it goes without saying that political stability and continuity of economic policies are needed for a lasting and discernable change that may offer people rich dividends forbringing about positive change in their lives.

Abdul Rashid Shakir

