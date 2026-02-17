Weather turns pleasant as parts of Karachi receive hail, rain

KARACHI, FEB 17: The weather took a pleasant turn in Karachi as different parts of the city received fresh spell of rain accompanied by strong winds on Tuesday.

Areas to witness moderate to light rain include Gulistan-e-Johar, Scheme 33, North Nazimabad, Orangi Town, SITE Area and Buffer zone.

Moreover, showers were reported from University Road as well.

Reports of hail pouring with rain were received from Scheme 33 and surrounding areas.

Later, it stopped raining in Nazimabad and nearby areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that rain is likely to continue in the city till evening.

In the wake of rain and strong winds, Karachi Electric advised citizens to practice caution while using electricity.

A spokesperson of the electric supply company said illegal electricity connections and power theft through hooks can lead to fatal accidents.

The spokesperson said that the power supply has been temporarily suspended as a safety measure in low-lying areas due to accumulated rainwater.

K-Electric is monitoring the situation and field staff are on alert, he added.

The fresh spell of rain comes under the effect of a westerly wave approaching western parts of the country.

The PMD, while predicting downpours, said on Monday that a shallow westerly weather system is likely to bring rain, gusty, and dust-raining winds to parts of Sindh.

Forecasting rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms in several parts of the country, it added that possible hailstorms could hit northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan, and Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period.

According to the Met Office, light to moderate rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is expected across much of Balochistan, including Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chaghi, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Mastung, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Kharan, Pasni, Ormara and Lasbela from the evening and night of February 16 through February 17, with occasional breaks.

Isolated light rain or drizzle along with strong winds may also occur in parts of southern Punjab, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Bahawalpur and surrounding areas today.