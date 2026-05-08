Weapons recovered from slain Indian-Sponsored Khwarij: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, MAY 8: /DNA/ – Five khwarij belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-Al-Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by Security Forces in Tank District. During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location and after intense exchange of fire, four khwarij, belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij were sent to hell.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted by Security forces in Dera Ismail Khan District. In ensuing fire exchange, one kharji was effectively neutralised.

Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from killed Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.