We see Russia as an important pillar for regional peace: President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, JUN 10 /DNA/ – In a significant diplomatic gesture, President Asif Ali Zardari attended the Kremlin’s flagship National Day celebrations in Islamabad as the Chief Guest, declaring that Pakistan places immense value on its evolving partnership with the Russian Federation.

Addressing a high-level gathering that included senior Russian officials and foreign dignitaries, President Zardari underscored the deepening strategic cooperation between the two nations. “Pakistan treasures its ties with Russia,” he said. “Our relationship is not merely transactional but is built on mutual respect, regional stability, and a shared vision for a peaceful and connected Eurasia.”

The invitation for President Zardari to serve as the Chief Guest at Russia’s National Day—commemorating the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Federation—marks a notable high point in the recent rapprochement between Islamabad and Moscow. Over the past decade, the two countries have significantly expanded bilateral engagement, moving beyond Cold War-era divisions to cooperate in energy, defense, counter-terrorism, and trade.

During his address, the President highlighted key areas of collaboration, including the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline project, which is set to enhance Pakistan’s energy security with Russian technological assistance. He also noted the growing military-to-military contacts and joint exercises, reflecting a new level of trust.

“We see Russia as an important pillar for regional peace,” Zardari added. “As Pakistan navigates a complex geopolitical landscape, our strategic dialogue with Russia remains a priority. We are committed to deepening economic ties and working together in multilateral forums, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).”

Russian officials warmly welcomed the President’s remarks at the ceremony, praised Pakistan’s balanced foreign policy and reiterated Moscow’s interest in expanding connectivity through initiatives like the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Observers note that President Zardari’s presence as chief guest—a rare honor for a Pakistani leader—signals Moscow’s own recognition of Islamabad’s growing role as a key partner in South Asia, especially amid shifting global alliances.

The visit also saw the signing of two preliminary agreements on agricultural cooperation and customs facilitation, aimed at doubling bilateral trade volumes by 2030.

Ending his brief but impactful visit, President Zardari conveyed warm wishes from the people of Pakistan to President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people, reaffirming that Islamabad will continue to build a “multidimensional partnership” with Moscow for the mutual prosperity of both nations.