Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Main Menu

We know who is behind: Ghumman being targeted to weaken his security, spread fear: Khan 

| April 25, 2023

DNA

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that his security in charge Iftikhar Ghumman has been deliberately targeted to weaken his security and to spread fear amongst PTI hierarchy.

PTI Chairman, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that his security in charge was still in FIA custody and he knew who was behind all this.

Imran Khan said: “My security in charge Iftikhar Ghumman is still in FIA custody. He was an overseas Pakistan who left everything and came to Pakistan to help in our mission for Haqiqi Azadi.”

However, he stated that Iftikhar Ghumman had been deliberately targeted to weaken his security and also to spread fear amongst PTI hierarchy. “We know who is behind all this,” he added.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Govt, allies sit today to devise future strategy

Supreme Court to resume hearing tomorrow; audio leaks continue to cause ripples Analysis Ansar MRead More

Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar says latest audio leak amounts to theft, questions authenticity

ISLAMABAD, APR 25: Former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday issued aRead More

Comments are Closed