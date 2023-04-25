We know who is behind: Ghumman being targeted to weaken his security, spread fear: Khan 

DNA

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that his security in charge Iftikhar Ghumman has been deliberately targeted to weaken his security and to spread fear amongst PTI hierarchy.

PTI Chairman, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that his security in charge was still in FIA custody and he knew who was behind all this.

Imran Khan said: “My security in charge Iftikhar Ghumman is still in FIA custody. He was an overseas Pakistan who left everything and came to Pakistan to help in our mission for Haqiqi Azadi.”

However, he stated that Iftikhar Ghumman had been deliberately targeted to weaken his security and also to spread fear amongst PTI hierarchy. “We know who is behind all this,” he added.