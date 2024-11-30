‘We have to bring political stability either via dialogue or baton’, Bilawal hits out at PTI

ISLAMABAD, NOV 30: Referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has slammed the opposition for agitational politics, stressing the need for ensuring stability in the country either via “dialogue or baton”.

Addressing the party workers and supporters via video link to mark the PPP’s 57th foundation day, Bilawal urged “non-political opposition” to adopt democratic norms to ensure economic stability.

Bilawal said the major opposition parties in the country were neither political nor democratic.

“As a politician, we have to come within the ambit of politics,” he said adding that opposition along with government also responsible for ensuring stability in the country.

He also urged the non-political opposition to adopt democratic norms, warning that if they continued with the same attitude then they themselves and the country would suffer.

He also referred to the reports that the Centre was planning to impose governor rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The matter is presented before us we will try to take decision with mutual consultation.”