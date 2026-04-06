We can destroy Iran in one night and that maybe today: Trump

WASHINGTON, APR 6 /DNA/ – U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday addressed a press conference following a high-risk military operation that successfully rescued a downed American fighter jet pilot from inside Iran.



Trump hailed the rescue as one of the most complex and daring missions in U.S. military history, stating that the injured pilot had been safely recovered after being stranded in hostile territory for hours. The operation involved extensive air support and careful planning amid ongoing conflict.



Emphasizing U.S. military strength, the president said no country possesses the level of equipment or capabilities that the United States has. “Nobody is even close to us,” he remarked, underscoring Washington’s technological and operational superiority.



Issuing a stern warning, Trump said that “tomorrow night could be a dreadful night for the enemy” if no agreement is reached, signaling the possibility of further escalation. His remarks come amid reports of ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire, though tensions remain high.



Reiterating Washington’s long-standing position, Trump stressed that Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, calling it a red line for the United States.



The press conference reflects a mix of military assertiveness and diplomatic signaling, as Washington weighs both intensified action and potential negotiations in the evolving conflict.