‘We are back’: PM lauds Team Pakistan for winning first Test after long

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the Pakistan cricket team for winning the first home Test match against England after a long haul.

Pakistan defeated England at the Multan Cricket Stadium and leveled the three-match series 1-1. The Green Shirts beat England by 152 runs in the second Test.

“Well done, Team Pakistan for winning the first home Test after a long haul with a historic win against England,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He also appreciated the “spectacular” performances by Sajid Khan and Noman Ali for claiming nine and eleven wickets respectively.

“Remarkable team effort at display,” Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.=DNA

