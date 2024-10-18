‘We are back’: PM lauds Team Pakistan for winning first Test after long
ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the Pakistan cricket team for winning the first home Test match against England after a long haul.
Pakistan defeated England at the Multan Cricket Stadium and leveled the three-match series 1-1. The Green Shirts beat England by 152 runs in the second Test.
“Well done, Team Pakistan for winning the first home Test after a long haul with a historic win against England,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.
He also appreciated the “spectacular” performances by Sajid Khan and Noman Ali for claiming nine and eleven wickets respectively.
“Remarkable team effort at display,” Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.=DNA
===========
Related News
‘We are back’: PM lauds Team Pakistan for winning first Test after long
ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the Pakistan cricket teamRead More
Pakistan Army wins gold medal at 2024 Cambrian Patrol in UK
RAWALPINDI, OCT 13: /DNA/ – Pakistan Army’s Team participated in Exercise Cambrian Patrol – 2024,Read More
Comments are Closed