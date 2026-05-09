Water Cube Cup Chinese Song Contest makes Pakistan debut

ISLAMABAD, MAY 9 (DNA): The 2026 “Culture China · Water Cube Cup” Chinese Song Contest concluded its Pakistan leg final in the federal capital, marking the debut of the long-running global cultural event in the country.

The competition served as a musical and cultural bridge, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the charms of Chinese-language music, according to Gwadar Pro.

Since the opening of registrations in February, the event drew over 220 applicants from across Pakistan, from which 32 contestants advanced to the final round.

The finalists included 10 in the junior group and 22 in the youth group. Each contestant showcased their unique vocal styles, demonstrated their proficiency in the Chinese language and expressed their heartfelt passion for Chinese culture through their performances.

The judging panel for the competition was composed of local Pakistani music professionals, Chinese language education experts, seasoned overseas Chinese community leaders and representatives of the cultural sector.

The final results awarded gold, silver and bronze medals to six outstanding competitors. Additionally, one contestant received the Chinese New Star Award, and three others were honored with the Cultural Exchange Ambassador Award.

A public welfare donation ceremony was also held at the event. Fujian Qixie Construction Development Co., Ltd. donated a special education fund of 1,000,000 Pakistani rupees to the China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community to promote cultural and educational exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani youth.

Bringing together nearly 500 guests, the event was attended by representatives from the Chinese Embassy, political figures based in Pakistan, media representatives, faculty and students from multiple Confucius Institutes and Confucius Classrooms, as well as heads of Chinese-funded enterprises.

Since its inception in 2011, the competition has grown into a premier global cultural event, attracting tens of thousands of participants worldwide.

Sponsored by the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council and the Beijing municipal government, the competition has long served as a platform to connect Chinese communities and Chinese language learners around the world through the power of song.=DNA