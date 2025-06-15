Water Crisis? CDA’s New ‘Liquid Gold’ plan revealed

Water saves life which is a great blessing from Allah Almighty (SWT). Every individual to play its due role in saving water as every drop of water counts. Muhammad Ali Randhawa

ISLAMABAD, JUN 15 /DNA/ – Chairman, CDA Chief Comkisdioner Islsmabad and DG Civil Defence Muhammad Ali Randhawa, presided over a meeting. The meeting was attended by CDA Board Members, along with other relevant senior officers of CDA.

During the meeting, Chairman CDA, Muhasmmad Ali Randhawa said that Water is a great blessing from Allah Almighty, and it is the responsibility of every individual to play its due role in saving water as saving water saves life and every drop of water counts. The CDA is fully committed to addressing the water-related challenges faced by the citizens of Islamabad on a priority basis. We are making our best efforts to ensure uninterrupted access to clean and safe water to all the citizens of Islamabad.

Chairman CDA highlighted the establishment of the Islamabad Water Agency, which is now being made fully equipped with the necessary resources, including water experts, modern equipments, and trained manpower. He said that the Islamabad Water is a testament to our vision for sustainable water in future. We are strengthening its administrative and governance structure to ensure its effectiveness in addressing the water needs of the residents of the Federal Capital Islamabad.

Chairman CDA urged CDA, MCI and ICT and all other segments of the society to play its due role in conserving water, waste of water by repairing leaks, using water-efficient appliances, and adopting mindful water consumption habits, thus we all can collectively make a significant difference and impact in this regard. Secondly, through effective awareness campaigns about the importance of water and its usage among students of colleges and universities as well as teachers and other segments of society, we may be able to ensure the sustainable management of our water resources as per our needs.

It was briefed that CDA is actively exploring new avenues to meet the future water demands of Islamabad. During the meeting, various proposals were discussed, including alternative water supply sources and the modernization of the water distribution network.

In line with its long-term strategy, the CDA is also engaging with local and international donors and development partners to secure funding for viable water supply projects. It was briefed that CDA is working on various feasibility studies and consulting with stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of these projects.

Chairman CDA affirmed that his goal is to provide safe and clean water to every citizen of Islamabad, today and in the future. He said that water plays an important role in our lives and the urgent need is to protect this vital resource. The CDA calls upon all stakeholders, including citizens, to join hands in safeguarding water resources for future generations.

Chairman CDA concluded the meeting with the message that individuals as well as collective efforts of all stakeholders could make a difference in achieving our targets in persevering water in order to address our future needs of water including ensuring safe drinking to its citizens, cultivation of agriculture lands as well as utilization of water for other needs. Let us work together to ensure that everyone has access to safe and clean water.