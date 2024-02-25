WASA to accelerate operation against defaulters

RAWALPINDI, FEB 25 (DNA) — Managing Director (MD), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Saleem Ashraf has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate ongoing operations against the defaulters.

According to a WASA spokesman, the WASA officers had also been instructed to lodge FIRs against the defaulters.The revenue recovery and enforcement teams were directed to speed up their operations and disconnect illegal water connections without any discrimination.

Saleem Ashraf said that all the sewage and water connections of the defaulters should be disconnected. He also ordered the officers to review the performance of all the revenue inspectors daily.

The performance reports of the revenue inspectors should be prepared in the light of the specified targets, he instructed. Strict disciplinary action would be taken against the officials to show negligence in revenue collection and failure to achieve the targets, he said. — DNA