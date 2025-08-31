Warwickshire County, Lahore Qalandars Form Global Partnership

ANSAR BHATTI

ISLAMABAD, AUG 31 /DNA/ – Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) and Lahore Qalandars (LQ) have announced a long-term global partnership aimed at boosting cricket in Birmingham, Warwickshire, and Lahore.

Launching this autumn, the collaboration will feature talent development, player and coach exchanges, joint academies, grassroots initiatives, community projects, and commercial ventures for 2026 and beyond.

This announcement follows Warwickshire’s milestone acquisition of Birmingham Phoenix alongside Knighthead LLP in July 2025, reinforcing the club’s ambition to expand its reach and strengthen its global footprint.

Abraham Khan, Finance Director of Warwickshire CCC, said: “Collaborating with Lahore Qalandars is not only about elite cricket but also about creating opportunities that will shape the future of the game. Together, we will open pathways for young talent, expand grassroots cricket, launch community projects, and pool resources to strengthen cricket at every level. This is a historic new chapter for both clubs.”

Sameen Rana, Owner and COO of Lahore Qalandars, termed the agreement as a landmark moment, saying: “Our philosophy has always been to think beyond boundaries, and this partnership reflects that vision. By working with Warwickshire, we aim to nurture talent, inspire communities in Lahore and Birmingham, and build a sustainable model that strengthens both clubs on and off the field while leaving a lasting legacy for the sport.”

Facilitated by the British Pakistan Initiative after a successful academy tour to Lahore earlier this year, the deal transforms initial cultural exchanges into a wide-ranging cricket alliance across two continents.