Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Warrior-VIII: Pakistani, Chinese troops showcase professional skills in counter-terrorism training

| December 11, 2024
Pakistan-china joint military exercise

RAWALPINDI, 11 DEC /DNA/ – Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII between Pakistan Army and Peoples Liberation Army of China was conducted from 19 November to 11 December 2024.

Three weeks’ long Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain is 8th in the series of bilateral exercises being held annually.

Distinguished Visitor’s Day (DVD) Ceremony of the Exercise was conducted at Tilla Field Firing Range on 10 December 2024.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, HI(M) graced the ceremony as Chief Guest while, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan along with dignitaries from China were also present.

Dignitaries appreciated high standards of professionalism displayed by troops during the Exercise.

