War no solution, Xi says amid Iran-Israel tensions

Beijing, JUN 17: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on all parties involved in the Iran-Israel conflict to act swiftly to de-escalate tensions and prevent the situation from spiraling further out of control.

Speaking against the backdrop of rising hostilities in the region, particularly between Iran and Israel, President Xi stressed that “war is not the solution to any problem” and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes.

“All relevant parties should exercise restraint and take concrete steps to reduce tensions as soon as possible,” Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state media.

The Chinese president reiterated his country’s firm opposition to any violation of the sovereignty and security of other nations. “China stands against any acts that infringe upon the territorial integrity and national dignity of sovereign states,” he said.

While Xi did not directly name Iran or Israel in his remarks, his statement comes at a time when fears of a broader regional conflict have grown following a series of retaliatory attacks and increasing rhetoric from both sides.

Chinese officials have repeatedly urged the United Nations and major powers to play a constructive role in promoting peace and avoiding escalation.

Earlier this week, China’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement calling for an immediate ceasefire and urging all parties to respect international law and uphold regional stability.

Empires fall when they stop respecting others, Xi reminds US

Earlier, President Xi Jinping has issued a stern warning to world powers, asserting that the global community is prepared to move forward without the United States if it continues to lose international respect and act with disregard for emerging realities.

In remarks widely seen as a veiled critique of Washington’s global posture, President Xi cautioned that no nation remains indispensable forever. “History is a witness—every powerful empire once believed itself invincible, yet the sun eventually set on each of them,” he said.

Referencing the decline of the British Empire, Xi noted that a century ago Britain held sway over global trade and was believed to be a permanent fixture in world affairs. “But the time came when Britain retreated from the global scene, and history moved forward,” he added.

Xi warned that the United States may face a similar fate if it fails to align itself with the changing global order. “If America thinks it is eternally indispensable in global politics and economics, then it must draw lessons from past empires,” he stated.

The Chinese president’s comments come amid growing friction between Beijing and Washington on issues ranging from trade and technology to regional security and international diplomacy.

The Chinese president also stressed that nations that fail to respect others eventually sow the seeds of their own decline.

“Times change and nations change. A country that does not respect the world, in the end, paves the way for its own downfall,” Xi said.