WAPDA, Navy, PAF emerge victorious in Senior Men’s Hockey Championship

KARACHI: DEC 30 /DNA/ – Three matches were played on the third day of the ongoing DHA National Senior Men’s Hockey Championship at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi.

In the first match PAF defeated KPK 3-1. Mohsin, Saad and Zaheer scored one goal each. From KPK the only goal was scored by Muzzamal.

In the second match NAVY outclassed Balochistan 10-0. From NAVY Mohammed Shaeer and Saifullah scored two goals each. Wasim, Basharat Ali, Akbar Ali, Rana Waleed, Hammad and Asad scored one goal each.

In the third match WAPDA thrashed Police 14-0. Ijaz Ahmed was the star of the match who scored five goals. Rana Waheed and Toseeq Arshad scored three goals each. Ali Aziz scored two and Ruman Khan netted one goal respectively.

The CEO of the renowned brand Nadeem Ahmed was the chief guest.

On this occasion Director Tournament Qamar Ibrahim, Anjum Saeed, Kamran Ashraf, Danish Kaleem and other officials were also present.