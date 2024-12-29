Wapda & Army to fight for National Women’s Basketball C´ship Title

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Defending champion Pakistan Wapda will face Pakistan Army in the final of the ongoing National Women’s Basketball Championship in the decisive encounter will take place on Monday (today) at the WAPDA Sports Complex, organized by the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).

Wapda, who remain unbeaten throughout the championship, dominated Lahore in the first semifinal, winning 65-33. Wapda’s star player, Hijab Fatima, led the team with 24 points, while Kainat Zafar added 13 points. Aiman Mehmood scored 13 points for Lahore. The semifinal was officiated by referees Umer Mehmood, Gul Jamal, and Prem Shahzad.

In the second semifinal, Pakistan Army triumphed over Karachi with a commanding 59-19 victory, securing their spot in the final. Wearing red shirts, the Army girls were simply too strong for Karachi, who had performed well in the tournament but couldn’t upset the Army’s dominant play. Ayesha Dilshad was the standout player for Pakistan Army, scoring 20 points, while Zobia Shehnaz contributed 10 points. Referees for the second semifinal were Yasir Ghafoor, Adeel Raza, and M. Umer.

Wapda and Army will battle for the championship title on Monday (today), while Lahore and Karachi will compete for third place.