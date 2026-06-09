Wang urges enhancing understanding among civilizations via dialogue

BEIJING, JUN 9: /DNA/ – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday called for improving understanding and fostering mutual trust through dialogue when addressing an event observing the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations via video.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called on all sides to promote unity and seek consensus through exchanges, and continuously consolidate the popular and cultural foundation for building a community with a shared future for humanity in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Wang highlighted that China proposes a four-pronged approach to promoting dialogue among civilizations.

He said, firstly, that all sides should adhere to mutual respect and promote harmonious coexistence among different civilizations, calling for championing equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations.

Secondly, all sides should abide by a people-oriented approach and lay a solid foundation for exchanges among civilizations, Wang said, adding that efforts should be made to promote mutual understanding and friendship among people of all countries and ensure that the fruits of mutual learning among civilizations benefit the people more extensively and directly.

China is willing to enhance dialogue among civilizations with all countries and deepen exchanges of experience in state governance, in order to jointly solve the problems of the times and work together to broaden the path of world modernization, Wang added.

Thirdly, Wang called for endeavors in inheritance and innovation of traditional culture to enhance the driving force of civilization and progress, noting that China will assist all countries in achieving creative transformation and innovative development of their outstanding traditional cultures.

He also appealed for fully exploiting technological dividends such as artificial intelligence and social media, to empower exchanges, mutual learning, inheritance and innovation among civilizations, and promote the common prosperity of human civilization.

Fourthly, Wang said all sides should adhere to exchanges and mutual learning and improve the mechanism for dialogue among civilizations.

China supports further leveraging platforms including the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the Forum of Ancient Civilizations to enable them to play an important role in inter-civilization dialogue, he added.