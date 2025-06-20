Wales, Malaysia Qualify for 5th-6th Position Match in Nations Cup Hockey Tournament

DNA

KUALA LUMPUR: Two important classification matches were decided on Friday in the ongoing FIH Nations Cup Hockey Tournament being played in Malaysia, with Wales and host nation Malaysia registering convincing victories over their respective opponents.

In the first match of the day, Wales thrashed Japan with a dominant performance, securing a victory. The Welsh side displayed clinical attacking play, capitalizing on Japan’s defensive weaknesses and maintaining control throughout the match. With this win, Wales not only ended their group stage campaign on a high note but also confirmed their place in the 5th-6th position playoff.

Later in the evening, hosts Malaysia kept the home crowd cheering as they outclassed South Africa 4-2 in an entertaining contest. Malaysia showed great composure and teamwork to overcome the physically strong South African side. The Malaysians, who narrowly missed out on qualifying for the final due to goal difference, played with flair and determination to keep their hopes alive for a respectable finish.

With these results, both Wales and Malaysia have now secured their spots in the 5th and 6th position match, which will be played on Saturday, June 22. The match promises to be an exciting battle between two well-matched sides aiming to finish the tournament on a high.

Meanwhile, the grand final of the Nations Cup is also scheduled for Saturday, June 22, at 6:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time. Pakistan, despite losing to New Zealand in their last group match, qualified for the SEMIfinal on better goal difference. Pakistan will face France, who remained unbeaten in the group stage.

The winner of the Nations Cup will earn a coveted spot in the 2025 FIH Pro League, one of the most prestigious competitions in international hockey. This has raised the stakes significantly for the finalists, with both teams looking to secure their place among the hockey elite.

As the tournament reaches its climax, the Nations Cup has delivered intense and high-quality matches, showcasing the rising talent and competitive spirit of participating teams. All eyes are now set on Saturday’s final showdown and classification matches, which will bring the tournament to an exciting conclusion.