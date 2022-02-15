Wajiha Swati murder case takes new turn

RAWALPINDI, FEB 15 (DNA) — The kidnapping and murder case of American national Wajiha Swati took a new turn on Tuesday as Chiniot Police have decided to reopen the murder case of Ali Mehdi, the first husband of Wajiha.

The first husband of Wajeeha, Ali Mehdi, was murdered in Chiniot in 2014 but his killers have not yet been traced. The Punjab Police have reopened the murder case after 7 years and decided to investigate Rizwan Habib, the prime accused in the Wajiha Swati killing case in the murder case of Ali Mehdi as well.

The Chiniot Police have taken over the custody of Wajiha’s ex-husband Rizwan Habib and will present him before court tomorrow to get his physical remand. Earlier, the victim’s former husband confessed to abducting her soon after her arrival in Pakistan and killing her and burying her body in Lakki Marwat.

Wajiha had gone missing soon after she reached Pakistan on October 16, the police said. A case was registered with the Morgah police station on the complaint of her eldest son. The FIR nominated Rizwan Habib as the main accused. =DNA