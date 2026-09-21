Voting for Russian State Duma Elections concludes at Embassy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, SEP 21 /DNA/ – Voting at the polling station established at the Embassy of Russia in Pakistan has successfully concluded, Ambassador Albert P. Khorev announced in a comment to TASS News Agency following the close of the ballot.

According to the Ambassador, a total of 130 people cast their ballots, including the leadership and staff of the Embassy and the Trade Mission, their family members, as well as Russian citizens residing in or temporarily staying in Pakistan.

Observers from the Civic Chamber of Russia who were present at the polling station confirmed that voting was conducted in full compliance with established procedures, with no violations identified.

The Ambassador noted that the voting took place amid a challenging social situation, with heightened protest activity and partial traffic restrictions in Islamabad. Nevertheless, the Embassy, in close coordination with Pakistani authorities, took additional measures to inform Russian citizens and arranged convenient transportation to the polling station. All necessary conditions were created to enable Russian citizens residing in Islamabad and the surrounding areas to exercise their right to vote.

“I would like to personally thank all Russian citizens who exercised their right to vote in the elections of deputies to the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation of the ninth convocation, demonstrating a strong sense of civic responsibility,” Ambassador Khorev said.