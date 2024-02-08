Voters, Institutions Applauded: PM recognizes collective effort for fair election

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar thanked and congratulated the nation on successful conduct of General Elections-2024.

He said, I appreciate the efforts of Election Commission of Pakistan, Interim Provincial Governments, Armed Forces, Civil Armed Forces, Police, law enforcement agencies, election staff, media and all those institutions and individuals who contributed to the conduct of the free and fair elections.

This momentous occasion is not just a testament to the resilience and strength of our democratic processes but also to the indomitable spirit of the Pakistani people.

The participation and enthusiasm of people of Pakistan have been the cornerstone of this democratic exercise. The high voter turnout is a clear indication of public commitment to shaping the future of our country. The voices, expressed through the votes, will contribute to the fortification of our democracy, and for that, people of Pakistan deserve every bit of appreciation.

Despite few incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan the efforts of Armed Forces, Civil Armed Forces, LEAs, Civilian Administration and Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting free and fair election across the country are commendable. Their unwavering commitment to their duties has been instrumental in the smooth conduct of the elections.

In the face of adversity, the people of Pakistan have shown remarkable courage and determination. Your resolve in the aftermath of the recent terrorism incidents, continuing to participate in the electoral process, is a powerful statement against the forces that seek to destabilize our nation. It underscores our collective desire for peace, stability, and prosperity.

Once again, I congratulate the nation on this historic achievement. May this election be a harbinger of a brighter, more prosperous future for Pakistan.