Voicing concern over Korean tensions, Pakistan urges dialogue

UNITED NATIONS, 01 MAY (DNA) — Amid growing concern over North Korea’s expanding nuclear and ballistic-missile programmes, Pakistan has called for diplomatic engagement and dialogue to address the challenges confronting the Korean Peninsula. “We strongly support the calls for revival of talks among the relevant parties.”

Ambassador Usman Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council debate on ‘Non-proliferation/Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)’. “Coercive or provocative actions as well as threats and heated rhetoric must come to an end,” the Pakistani envoy said, adding, “These developments are detrimental to regional and international peace and security.”

Pakistan, he said, supported the objective of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the goals of global non-proliferation and disarmament. “Recent overtures may be reciprocated and followed up with resumption of diplomatic engagement to address underlying disputes”, Ambassador Jadoon said, urging the Security Council to act with unity to promote peace and stability in the Korean peninsula.

“The Council must find ways to contribute to stabilizing the situation in the region through supporting a robust political process and exploring all possible confidence building measures.” The Pakistani envoy said a critical function of the 1718 Committee is processing humanitarian exemptions. “We believe that humanitarian exemptions should continue without political considerations,” he said.

“We will continue to support the Committee’s efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance to DPRK through a robust exemptions mechanism.” Earlier, the UN Under-Secretary-General in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, Rosemary DiCarlo, told the 15-member Council that DPRK has continued to conduct ballistic-missile launches, including ballistic and cruise missiles. “In the past month, the DPRK has also tested ballistic missiles equipped with what it calls cluster-bomb and fragmentation-mine warheads,” she added.

Recently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned of a “very serious increase” in the country’s fissile material production capacity at the Yongbyon nuclear site. She urged Pyongyang to comply with international safeguards and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

Noting that this year marks the beginning of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s new Five-Year Military Development Plan for 2026-2030, she said this plan includes the introduction of “new secret arsenals and special strategic assets”.— DNA