Vivo Announces its First Production Base in Pakistan, Invests USD 10 Million

FAISALABAD, AUG 11: Global Technology company, vivo, announced that it has started producing an expansive catalog of products locally at its first production base set up in the Industrial Estate of Faisalabad, Pakistan.

As one of the leading brands in the region, this marks vivo’s sixth such intelligent production base as it strengthens its footprint across the globe in line with the “More Local, More Global” strategy.

In order to strengthen its footprint in Pakistan, vivo has invested USD 10 million to set up a domestic manufacturing plant which is in alignment with the “Made in Pakistan” initiative to contribute to the development of the local economy and empowerment of the local workforce.

Pakistan currently has a local demand for 3.3 million mobile phones monthly. The new facility, spread over 4 acres, has a production capacity of 500,000 smartphone units per month.

Since 2014, vivo has been adhering to “More Local, More Global” strategy and readily establishing its global R&D and manufacturing network.

Aside from the newly inaugurated production base in Pakistan, vivo also has already established five such locations in Dongguan, Chongqing, India (Greater Noida), Bangladesh (Dhaka), and Indonesia (Tangerang), combining for a collective manufacturing capacity of hundreds of millions of cutting-edge devices every year.

This steady growth in production capability has become essential in safeguarding the global supply of vivo products and satisfying international user demands. “Pakistan is becoming an increasingly favorable destination for local manufacturing hubs,” said Eric Kong, CEO, vivo Pakistan. “The decision to set up this local manufacturing plant in Pakistan is not just our approach to enrich users’ lives with high-quality, homegrown technologies but also to empower the local workforce with more opportunities.”

“vivo believes in the Benfen philosophy which encourages us to build technology for the good of society,” he added.

With 8 assembly lines, the facility is already operational in Faisalabad and has produced the first batch of ‘Made-in-Pakistan’ mobile phones as of February 1, 2021.