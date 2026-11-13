Visual art exhibition inaugurated at Pakistan Consulate Jeddah to celebrate Pak-Saudi friendship

JEDDAH, Nov 13 (DNA):A visual art exhibition titled “WAHID: One Spirit, Shared Heritage and Diverse Expressions” was inaugurated at the Pakistan Consulate in Jeddah on Friday to celebrate Pakistan-Saudi friendship and the enduring bond of faith and culture between the two countries.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest, Director of the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts – Jeddah, Mohammed Al-Subaih, said that art exhibitions played a vital role in showcasing creative achievements, providing opportunities for interaction between artists and the public, and fostering cultural and artistic dynamism, all of which contribute to enriching the visual arts scene.

The exhibition has brought together over 60 Pakistani and Saudi artists, including Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq and renowned calligrapher Hafiz Shafiq-uz-Zaman. A large collection of calligraphic and visual artwork by a diverse group of artists is on display, leaving visitors mesmerized.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of the Ministry of Media Branch in the Makkah region Abdulkhaleq Abdullah Al Zahrani said that this exhibition reflected the richness of both cultures and the beauty of the dialogue between them, expressed through the universal language of art and aesthetics.

Consul General of Pakistan in Jeddah Syed Mustafa Rabbani highlighted that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are two countries with two flags, but are bound together by a brotherhood that is truly one in spirit.

In his remarks, Rabbani complimented the hard work of curator Mahira Ali, the support of Muhammad Al Hussain of Planet Art, and all the participating artists for their contributions toward the exhibition.

The inauguration event was attended by a large number of Saudi dignitaries, Pakistani community notables, and business community leaders of Jeddah.

The exhibition will remain open to the public for three days till November 14 through registration, with hundreds of visitors, families, and students expected to attend.