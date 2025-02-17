Portuguese Journalist & Author Teresa Nicolau visiting Pakistan from 18th to 27th february 2025

ISLAMABAD, FEB 17 (DNA):Acclaimed Portuguese journalist and author, Teresa Nicolau, is arriving this week to Pakistan at the invitation of the Portuguese Embassy, to participate in events and activities in Islamabad and in Lahore, where she will also be participating in the incoming 2025 LLF- Lahore Literary Festival.

Teresa Nicolau, a distinguished journalist and author known for her compelling storytelling and deep insights into culture, and media’s influence on public discourse, has made significant contributions to Portuguese journalism and literature. She is currently the Director of Culture at the Santa Casa da Misericórdia, in Lisbon.

With a solid career in journalism, Teresa Nicolau authored the regular media column “A room that is yours”, in the “Jornal de Letras, Artes e Ideias” (the most impactful Portuguese print media on art and culture), in which she deeply reflected on social and cultural topics.

With RTP (Radio Televisão Portuguesa) she worked as Art and Culture Editor between 1996 and 2023, being the author and coordinator of a landmark cultural daily program “As Horas Extraordinárias (The Extra Hours)”, broadcasted by RTP from 2015 to 2023, achieving great recognition and vast audience.

Her career was recognized with the Pro-Author Award from the Portuguese Society of Authors, in 2017, and with the Cultural Journalism Award, conferred by the same institution, in 2020.

During her visit to Pakistan, Ms. Teresa Nicolau will engage in panel discussions, academic and scholar visits, interviews, sessions with students and professors, and interactive diverse sessions, sharing her views and expertise and fostering cross-cultural literary and cultural exchanges between Portugal and Pakistan.

Her participation in this year’s Literary Festival, from 21st to 24th February, is a continuation of the Portuguese participation in the 2024 edition of the literary festival, then with the author José Luis Peixoto, highlighting the engagement of the Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad in promoting cultural diplomacy in Pakistan, with the support of the Camões-Institute for Cooperation and Language I.P., based in Lisbon, Portugal.