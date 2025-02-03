Visit of President Asif Ali Zardari to China

ISLAMABAD, FEB 3 (DNA):At the invitation of Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Asif Ali Zardari will undertake a state visit to China from 4-8 February 2025.

During the visit, the President would hold meetings with Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese leaders in Beijing. The discussions will encompass the full spectrum of Pakistan-China relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation; counter-terrorism and security collaboration; China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and future connectivity initiatives. The two sides would also exchange views on the unfolding global and regional geopolitical landscape, and bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.

At the special invitation of the Chinese government, the President would also attend the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang province of China.

The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting deep commitment of the two countries to strengthen their All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. It reaffirms mutual support on the issues of core interests, advance economic and trade cooperation including CPEC, and to highlight their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability.