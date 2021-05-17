Virus infects 3,232 more people

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases on Monday recorded 68,223 with 3,232 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,754 virus patients recovered and 74 died.

Sixty-three (63) were under treatment in the hospital, 36 of them were on ventilators and 11 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes. Most of the deaths were occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Some 36,725 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 14,792 in Sindh, 15,543 in Punjab, 3,724 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,372 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 604 in Balochistan, 319 in GB, and 371 in AJK.

Around 792,522 people were recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.