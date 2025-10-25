Virat Kohli overtakes Sangakkara to become second-highest ODI run-scorer

SYDNEY, OCT 25: Virat Kohli has set another milestone in his illustrious career as he moved past Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in One-Day International cricket.

The Indian batting legend achieved the feat during India’s third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Kohli produced a composed 74 off 81 balls, guiding India to a convincing win. Despite the result, Australia secured the series 2–1.

Kohli’s latest innings (unbeaten on 74) took his career total to 14,255 runs in 305 matches, surpassing Sangakkara’s 14,234 runs from 404 appearances. He now trails only Sachin Tendulkar, who tops the list with 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs.

The 36-year-old’s ODI record remains exceptional, with an average of 57.71, a strike rate of 93.26, 51 centuries and 75 half-centuries. Among the top ten all-time ODI run-scorers, he is the only batsman with an average above 50, a mark of his consistency and control.

With this performance, Kohli also went ahead of Tendulkar in total white-ball runs in international cricket, strengthening his place among the modern greats.

The top five ODI run-scorers now stand as follows: Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Virat Kohli (14,255), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704) and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430).