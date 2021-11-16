Vintage and Classic Cars Showcased at Serena

ISLAMABAD, NOV 16 /DNA/ – Vintage and Classic Cars Club of Pakistan (VCCCP), in collaboration with Serena Hotels, organized a car show titled “Heritage on wheels” with a large number of spectacular vintage cars on display on Tuesday afternoon at the Serena Business Complex lawn.

ISLAMABAD, NOV 16: Visitors taking interest in vintage cars during a vintage car show in a local hotel on Tuesday.=DNA PHOTO

Chairman of the Vintage and Classic Cars Club of Pakistan, MohsinIkram said that the Club was formed around 30 years ago to cater the car enthusiasts all over Pakistan and promote the hobby under the motto of safeguarding “heritage on wheels”. He said the purpose of the event was to showcase these beautiful vehicles to the public, and promote a soft image of Pakistan. He appreciated the vintage car owners for their passion in maintaining these vehicles as cultural artefacts, and celebrated the fact that this year’s show included a mother who drove all the way from Karachi with her family. He extended warm thanks to CEO Serena Hotels Mr. Aziz Boolani for supporting the show under the banner of Serena Hotels’ Cultural Diplomacy.

As many as 35 vintage cars including from Karachi Lahore, and Islamabad were displayed at the show which was attended by a large number of car enthusiasts. The 1922 French-manufactured Amilcar was the oldest car in the show; others included the UK-built 1954 Austin Healey, 1955 TR, and USA made 1955 Ford Thunderbird. Some of the cars have been driven over from Karachi as part of the 11th VCCCP Karachi to Khyber Classic Car Rally 2021, and will leave for Peshawar tomorrow for the last leg of the rally.