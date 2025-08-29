Vietnam envoy calls for stronger trade, cooperation with Pakistan

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, AUG 29 /DNA/ — The Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan, Pham Anh Tuan, has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to expanding bilateral ties with Pakistan, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

Speaking at a reception to mark the 80th National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Ambassador welcomed the Chief Guest, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the diplomatic corps, and distinguished guests. Heads of ASEAN countries along with other distinguished guests graced the stage with their presence.

Ambassador Tuan recalled the historic declaration of independence by President Ho Chi Minh on September 2, 1945, which paved the way for Vietnam’s journey of self-determination. Highlighting the country’s progress since the introduction of the Đổi mới (Renovation) policy in 1986, he noted Vietnam’s transformation into a dynamic developing economy with a GDP of $475 billion in 2024, a growth rate of 7.1 percent, and a global leadership role in exports of pepper, cashew nuts, rice, coffee, textiles, and seafood.

He also pointed to Vietnam’s rising profile in the digital economy, with software and IT service exports surpassing $11 billion in 2024, making the country a hub for outsourcing and digital investment.

Turning to bilateral relations, Ambassador Tuan said Vietnam and Pakistan have enjoyed 53 years of diplomatic ties, which have grown across politics, trade, and cultural cooperation. He revealed that two-way trade reached $850 million in 2024 and is expected to cross $1 billion by 2025.

A significant step forward, he said, was taken at the 5th Meeting of the Pakistan–Vietnam Joint Trade Committee in Hanoi in July 2025, where both sides agreed to start negotiations for a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) this year.

The envoy proposed enhanced cooperation through trade fairs, exhibitions, and investment forums, and expressed readiness to facilitate Pakistani businessmen in Vietnam. He highlighted Pakistan’s strengths in cotton, pharmaceuticals, and surgical instruments, while noting Vietnam’s strong exports of tea, rubber, pepper, dry nuts, textiles, chemicals, and IT products.

“Together, we can deepen our economic partnership for mutual benefit,” he said, adding that Vietnam values the continued support of Pakistan and the international community.

The evening also featured various cultural performances, which the guests enjoyed greatly, adding color and warmth to the celebrations.

The Ambassador concluded by reaffirming Vietnam’s dedication to peace, friendship, and development, expressing hope that relations between the two countries would continue to flourish.