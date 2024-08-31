Sunday, September 1, 2024
Main Menu

Vietnam celebrates 79th national day

| August 31, 2024
Vietnam celebrates 79th national day

ISLAMABAD, AUG 31 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Anh Tuan the 79th Anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Vietnam celebrates 79th national day

Vietnam celebrates 79th national day

ISLAMABAD, AUG 31 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Anh Tuan theRead More

Victory Day of Türkiye celebrated

Victory Day of Türkiye celebrated

ISLAMABAD, AUG 30 /DNA/ – A ceremony was held in Islamabad to celebrate Türkiye’s VictoryRead More

Comments are Closed