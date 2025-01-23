VIDEO: PTI, PML-N leaders exchange blows during TV programme

ISLAMABAD, JAN 23 (DNA)Heated exchange between two rival political parties on a TV show is a common sight but coming to blows is something that occurs rarely.

In one such unfortunate incident, heated arguments and serious allegations between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Naeem Haider Panjutha and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Ikhtiar Wali Khan led to a scuffle, while presenting their respective political parties’ views on a live national TV channel programme.

The video of their wrestling is doing rounds on social media platforms, wherein Khan can be seen grabbing Panjutha from shoulder and pushing him after which the latter also rose up from his seat starting the brawl. Both the politicos rained punches and kicks on each other before they were separated.

While they fought, the programme host Fiza Khan kept requesting them to stop it then members of the programme team intervened to stop the fight.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that leaders of these two rival parites fought as relations between the PTI and PML-N have remained bitter for several years now.

A physical altercation took place between PML-N Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan and PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat more than a year back. PTI’s late Naeemul Haq and PML-N’s Daniyal Aziz also once exchanged blows on a TV show.