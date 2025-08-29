Victory Day speech Pakistan indebted to Türkiye for all out support: CJCSC

General Sahir Shamshad extended Pakistan’s full support for Türkiye’s position on the issue of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: General Sahir Shamshad, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), has emphasized the profound and time-tested friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye, highlighting their deep-rooted ties.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark Türkiye’s Victory Day, he underscored that Turkiye has always stood by Pakistan in times of need, citing its support during natural disasters, such as floods, and its steadfast stance on the Kashmir issue.

General Shamshad reiterated Pakistan’s full support for Türkiye’s position on the issue of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. He also strongly condemned the genocide of the people of Gaza and the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India. He affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening relations with Türkiye.

Earlier, the Deputy Head of Mission of the Turkish Embassy read a statement from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In his message, President Erdoğan commemorated the 103rd anniversary of the Great Victory, an event that marked the defeat of imperialist forces and the liberation of Anatolia. He praised the heroism of the Turkish army and the nation’s self-sacrificing spirit during the War of Independence, highlighting the importance of the “internal front” created by the unity of the nation and the army.

The president’s statement also addressed contemporary global issues, particularly the grim situation in the region. He lamented the ongoing “inhumane massacres” in Gaza and Palestine, stating that those who seek security through bloodshed will never achieve their goals and will eventually be held accountable. He expressed unwavering support for the Palestinian people, who have bravely held on to their land despite enduring countless attacks.

President Erdoğan also called for a united “front for humanity” to establish lasting peace and stability in the region. He thanked all those who have spoken out against the atrocities in Gaza and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to standing with the oppressed against the oppressor, regardless of their faith or location.

The message concluded with a tribute to Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and the martyrs and veterans who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s freedom and future. The event underscored the strong political, military, and diplomatic bonds between Pakistan and Türkiye, which are rooted in a shared history and mutual support