Victory Day of Türkiye celebrated
ISLAMABAD, AUG 30 /DNA/ – A ceremony was held in Islamabad to celebrate Türkiye’s Victory Day. The event was attended by prominent figures including Lt. Gen Avais Dastgir, Pakistan Army’s Chief of General Staff, Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi, Türkiye’s Ambassador Mehmet Paccaci, Defence Attache Brig. Gen. Umul Onol, TRNC Representative Dilsad Senol, and Begum Shaista Pervez.
The dignitaries jointly cut a cake to commemorate the occasion.
« Punjab MPAs unite to protect girls’ rights and prevent child marriages through a legal amendment (Previous News)
(Next News) Chief Election Commissioners of Pakistan, Azerbaijan meet to enhance electoral collaboration »
Related News
Victory Day of Türkiye celebrated
ISLAMABAD, AUG 30 /DNA/ – A ceremony was held in Islamabad to celebrate Türkiye’s VictoryRead More
British High Commission Security Manager awarded honorary MBE
ISLAMABAD, AUG 28: /DNA/ – Captain Shakeel ur Rehman MBE, formerly of the Pakistan Army,Read More
Comments are Closed