Victory Day of Türkiye celebrated

ISLAMABAD, AUG 30 /DNA/ – A ceremony was held in Islamabad to celebrate Türkiye’s Victory Day. The event was attended by prominent figures including Lt. Gen Avais Dastgir, Pakistan Army’s Chief of General Staff, Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi, Türkiye’s Ambassador Mehmet Paccaci, Defence Attache Brig. Gen. Umul Onol, TRNC Representative Dilsad Senol, and Begum Shaista Pervez.

The dignitaries jointly cut a cake to commemorate the occasion.